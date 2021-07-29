Shh… Work in progress: Deepika Padukone demands silence in the BTS PIC from Shakun Batra’s untitled film

is currently busy shooting for multiple films considering all film shoots were restricted during the second wave lockdown in Maharashtra. According to reports, she has been filming high-octane action sequences for Pathan. She is one of the busiest actresses working currently with multiple huge projects in her lineup. The shooting of her venture with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan that is directed by Nag Ashwin has also begun. Mr. Bachchan has recently returned from Hyderabad after filming for a few days. Deepika also has a huge project lined up with producer Madhu Mantena.

Deepika Padukone is starring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled film. Deepika shared a behind-the-scenes image from the film on her Instagram. The soothing picture is taken while filming an interior shot for the film. Dressed in a casual avatar, Deepika is sitting on a chair perhaps reading the scene while Shakun is standing in the foreground of the shot. The venture is produced by ’s Dharma Productions, who have previously produced two films of Shakun namely ‘Kapoor and Sons’ and ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’. The BTS shot represents a calm and soothing tone to the film which is possibly dramatic in nature.

Shakun’s second feature Kapoor & Sons opened to rave reviews in 2016 and garnered a great reputation amongst the audiences and critics alike. Deepika, on the other hand, has a few films either waiting to get a release or are being filmed. One of the most exciting projects is the film led by titled ‘83’. Ranveer is portraying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika will be playing his wife Romi in the film.

