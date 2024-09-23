Shibani Akhtar credits Farhan Akhtar and his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani for raising open-minded daughters; 'They aren't the average young adult teenagers'

Shibani Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar became the topic of discussion online when they got married in 2022 dating for three years. While they are currently in marital bliss, it wasn’t the same when they just got into matrimony. The couple even went for therapy a few days after marriage. But eventually, things fell into place, and the model-actress comfortably settled in with the Akhtar family. In an interview, she also credited Farhan’s ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani, for raising open-minded daughters Shakya and Akira.

While talking to Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast Chapter 2, Shibani Akhtar stated that the Akhtar family is super evolved and liberal. She added that they have a way of thinking and approaching things that never made her feel like an outsider. Talking about Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani’s daughters Shakya and Akira, she said that they have been raised to be incredibly thoughtful. Their awareness of the dynamics within this family is so well understood and accepted that it makes this journey much easier for her. She further called them ‘extended blended family’ and mentioned that in moments when they face challenges, they often find themselves navigating a situation.

Calling herself ‘lucky’ to be part of the celebrated family, the actress also lauded Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna for raising their daughters to be ‘open-minded, understanding, and kind.’ She said in the chat, “This is also a huge credit to both their parents. They have raised them to be open-minded, understanding, kind. They aren’t the average young adult teenagers,” adding that she is dealing with two girls who have taught her a lot.

During the same interview, the Made in Heaven actress spilled the beans about her relationship with The Sky Is Pink actor. She went in time and recalled that their signing was on a Monday and their next scheduled appointment was on a Wednesday. “I remember we walked in and our therapist was like, ‘Why are you guys here? You just got married like 24 hours ago'?” she stated adding that there were times when they had nothing to talk about during therapies. But the Noor actress admitted that couple therapy left a positive impact on them dealing with arguments.

