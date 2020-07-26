Shibani Dandekar is all praises for beau Farhan Akhtar on social media

Intelligent, creative and artistic - this is how actress, popular VJ Shibani Dandekar describes her beau Farhan Akhtar.

On Sunday, Shibani conducted an interactive Q&A session session with her followers. When a user asked her about her views about Farhan as an actor and director, Shibani could not resist herself from praising the latter. "Literally the most artistic, intelligent, creative person I know! Writer, director, actor, producer I can't decide... skill level and vision is beyond! What a mind," Shibani wrote on Instagram Stories. Along with it, she posted a picture of Farhan.

Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two daughters Akira and Shakya

Credits :IANS

