  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shibani Dandekar is all praises for beau Farhan Akhtar on social media

Intelligent, creative and artistic - this is how actress, popular VJ Shibani Dandekar describes her beau Farhan Akhtar.
1014 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 07:18 pm
Shibani Dandekar is all praises for beau Farhan Akhtar on social mediaShibani Dandekar is all praises for beau Farhan Akhtar on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Sunday, Shibani conducted an interactive Q&A session session with her followers. When a user asked her about her views about Farhan as an actor and director, Shibani could not resist herself from praising the latter. "Literally the most artistic, intelligent, creative person I know! Writer, director, actor, producer I can't decide... skill level and vision is beyond! What a mind," Shibani wrote on Instagram Stories. Along with it, she posted a picture of Farhan.

Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two daughters Akira and Shakya

Also Read Farhan Akhtar shares a funny video of girlfriend Shibani Dandekar going ROFL post scaring their doggo; WATCH

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement