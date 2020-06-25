Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar get some serious love from Anusha Dandekar: Am forever grateful

Anusha Dandekar penned a heartfelt note for her sisters Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar as well as thanked Farhan Akhtar for reaching out to her during lockdown.

The Dandekar sisters often take social media by storm and this time it is Anusha Dandekar who penned a heartfelt note for her sister Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar. While she was at it, Anusha also mentioned Shibani's partner and actor Farhan Akhtar for being there for her during the lockdown period and helping her out in every possible way. Sharing pictures from a party, Anusha also thanked her sister Apeksha for being a great 'listener' and 'advisor'.

Anusha wrote, "Shibani, I cannot thank F and You enough for the last 3 months, every single day checking to see if I’ve eaten or I need anything, bringing me groceries every 3 days (yes grapes and Coke Zero count hehe) bringing me snacks just to cheer me up... checking to see if the babies needed food. Never letting me go out and always saying you will go instead, even for the smallest things. You turned from big sister to Muma. And in your own tough love way made sure I was only thinking ahead after finding out everything. You protected me and gave me love and strength beyond. I wasn’t alone or stuck because of the two of you and I’m forever grateful to both of you for every single day... every single day! And also the many FaceTime calls, where you both gave me live performances, made my heart happy! Love you both from the bottom of my soul! Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou!"

She went on to say, "Apeksha, Thankyou for being my greatest listener and advisor and for letting me call and tell you everything I’m feeling at all times. (Shibani would call it Aaji time hehe) Thankyou for encouraging me to sing and sing my truth! And working with me and all your patience. You gave me so much confidence and you turned from little sister to the best life coach and vocal coach all in one! I love you from the bottom of my soul, Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou."

Take a look:

Anusha's post also comes amidst rumours that she and boyfriend of almost four years, Karan Kundrra, ended their relationship sometime back. While the two have not openly spoken about it, Anusha's post definitely drops a hint.

ALSO READ: Did Anusha Dandekar drops hints about 'cheating' in relationship while Karan Kundrra refutes breakup rumours?

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×