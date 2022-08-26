Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's fashion game is on point in new PHOTO from Australia vacay

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The couple got married this year and grabbed all the eyeballs with their lovely pictures from a dreamy wedding. They duo enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, shares adorable photos with each other on Instagram. The couple keep giving their fans major couple goals and this time, it is for having a ball during their vacation to Australia. Currently, the couple is vacationing in Sydney, where they attended a friend’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Shibani on Friday took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stylish picture with husband Farhan from their recent trip. The picture shows the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor and his wife twinning in black outfits. Farhan wore a white black blazer paired with black shirt and monochrome striped pants, while Shibani looked pretty in all black satin suit. The duo posed with swag for the camera. Sharing the photo, Shibani wrote: “The Iron Lung…A thing of beauty.”

Have a look at Shibani’s post:

On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself with his lovely wife, Shibani. The picture showed the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor and his wife twinning in white outfits. Farhan wore a white T-shirt with a photo of Nirvana band’s singer Kurt Cobain on it and paired it with grey joggers, while Shibani for a funky white tee and paired it with black pants. The duo posed with swag for the camera. Farhan captioned the photo, “Just the three of us". He also used the hashtag nirvana.

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years and tied the knot at Farhan’s family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

On the work front, Farhan is on cloud nine as he made his Hollywood debut with ‘Ms. Marvel’. The show introduced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.