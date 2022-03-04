Shibani Dandekar, Anusha wish sister Apeksha on her birthday with heart-melting PICS; Check

Sisters share a super unique bond. A sister is like a best friend, mentor, parent all combined into one person. Just last month, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar gave a glimpse of their wedding shenanigans to their fans by posting their dreamy wedding pictures. A thing we all noticed was that Shibani was super close with her sisters Anusha and Apeksha who were there for her twenty four-seven as she stepped into her new life phase. On Thursday, Apeksha, the youngest Dandekar sister celebrated her birthday. Her sisters left no stone unturned to make Apeksha feel special and posted the most precious pictures on Instagram.

Shibani put up a beautiful, happy picture of the three sisters from her wedding photos’ gallery to wish Apeksha. To say that the three sisters looked exquisite would be an understatement. The picture was just too precious. Along with the picture, Shibani wrote, "Happy birthday my Goose! Love you always! @apekshadandekar." As soon as she posted the picture, fans and celebs alike started pouring in their love. Farah Khan commented, “Happy happy birthday to the nightingale.”

Check Shibani's birthday post:

On the other hand, Anusha went ahead and shared a bunch of pictures with Apeksha The two ladies looked smart, mesmerising and exquisite in the pictures. While some pictures were selfies, others were emotional and beautiful moments captured by Sam & Ekta’s photography team. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my baby sissy! Goosealoooooo… no one like you…You deserve all the Magic. You are Magic! Keep spreading your Magic! 3 taps forever! Ps. In the 2nd pic were we crying coz we were sad or relieved hehe…”

Check Anusha's post:

Also Read: Shibani Dandekar quashes pregnancy rumours; Reveals the reason for her ‘slightly bloated’ tummy