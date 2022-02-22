Shibani Dandekar applies henna on Farhan Akhtar's hand in first PIC from couple’s Mehendi ceremony

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 19, 2022. The lovebirds, who had been dating each other for almost four years, finally exchanged wedding vows at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of family members and close friends. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started a couple of days earlier with the Mehendi ceremony being on the 17th of February. Now, the first picture from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony has surfaced on social media and you should not miss it.

A few moments back, Shibani’s friend Payal Singhal took to her Instagram stories and shared the first picture from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony. In the photograph shared by Payal, Shibani can be seen dressed in a stunning multicolored lehenga. She is adorned in flower jewellery, with flowers in her hair and wrists. Her hair is kept open and she looks beautiful as the golden sunlight falls on her face. Beside her, Farhan can be seen dressed in simple casuals. Shibani is seen holding Farhan’s wrist and as she applied henna on it.

Sharing this happy picture, Payal wrote a sweet message for the newlyweds, which read, “Big love to my girl Shibs who is now a Mrs !! @shibanidandekar and @faroutakhtar thank you for finding each other you guys are adorable together #twopeasinapod Wish you two your forever happily ever after”.

Take a look:

Yesterday, on the 21st of February, Farhan and Shibani registered their court marriage. The couple also made their first public appearance post their wedding. Both Shibani and Farhan looked absolutely gorgeous in shades of pink and champagne ethnic wear, as they smiled and posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi.

