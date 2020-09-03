Shibani Dandekar asks Where are 15 Crore Rhea’s stolen? Reacts to his family accusing her of drugging Sushant

Shibani Dandekar has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty after her recent interviews in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Shibani reacted to claims of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family against Rhea about her stealing his money and their accusation of her drugging him.

After Rhea Chakraborty spoke up about her side of the story in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in a recent interview, many Bollywood stars spoke up in her favour and questioned the alleged ‘media trial,’ against her and her family. After Vidya Balan, , Lakshmi Manchu, now, Shibani Dandekar also has supported Rhea and issued a statement where she questioned the ‘vilification and torture’ of Rhea and her family post Sushant’s family levelled several allegations against her. Now, in a chat, Shibani also spoke against the ‘gold digger’ allegation and drug link too.

In a chat with India Today, Shibani spoke up against Rhea being called ‘gold digger’ and asked where is the money that is alleged to be stolen by her. She further added that it is easy to paint a picture that someone was dating someone big and that was the reason behind them being together. She said, “Where is this money that she's stolen? Please tell me. Where are these 15 crores that she has stolen? Have we found it yet? I mean, you know, it's just so easy to paint that picture, isn't it? It's so easy to date a high-profile person and then have people say that you are only dating them for that reason.”

Further, talking about the allegations of Sushant’s family that Rhea was allegedly drugging him, Shibani stood up for her and said that she and her family understood his mental health and that they did everything in their power to help him. She further raised a concern that what image are we projecting that if someone dates a person with a mental illness they need to be ready for such repercussions. On the drugging allegations against Rhea, Shibani said, “Well, she certainly was not drugging him. See, I'm not going to get into the case because that's really for the investigating officers to handle and this is the problem. Everybody has something to say about this. Let them do their job. It is not up to us to decide the facts of the case and try to figure out what is going on. This is not a trial by media, we need to let the professionals do their job on this. All I know is that she was looking after him, she was helping him the best that she could, whether that meant, you know, seeking advice from doctors, whether that meant being there for him or her and her family did everything in their power to be by his side and look after him. And they understood the importance of mental health.”

She further raised a doubt that it would be scary for women to think about dating someone with mental illness and said, “We have to also just ask ourselves, it's going to be really scary for women to just date anybody in the future, especially like, what kind of message are we sending out, that if you are dating someone with a mental health issue, please be careful of what the repercussions of that could be because if you choose to look after that person, please know that if something happens, you could be accused of killing him.”

Sushant’s family had levelled several allegations including abetment to suicide, money laundering and more against Rhea Chakraborty and others. The money laundering angle is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and they have already recorded statements of several people including Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, her dad Indrajit Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Gaurav Arya and Varun Mathur. Further, the CBI has been investigating the actor’s death and so far, reportedly, they have apparently not found any evidence of murder. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

