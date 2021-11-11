Shibani Dandekar beams with joy as she poses with pooches & Farhan Akhtar is all hearts

Shibani Dandekar is a pet lover and her Instagram handle is proof to it. The lady, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing pawdorable pics with her pooches and it is a treat for everyone. To note, Shibani and her beau Farhan Akhtar have two dogs – Jim and Tyson - the power couple love them absolutely. Interestingly, the actress recently sent the internet into a meltdown as she shared a beautiful pic with her pooches.

In the pic, Shibani was seen dressed in a light coloured, turtle neck sweatshirt which she had paired with black trousers and sneakers. She was sitting on the floor and was all smiles as she held on to her dogs Jim and Tyson. The furry creatures were all as excited as they posed with Shibani. Shibani had captioned pic as, “Anything is paw-sible with a dog by your side. #thatbrowngirl #loveofmylife #pawsome #dogmom #doglove #goodvibesonly”. The netizens were in complete awe of this pic. In fact, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor also took to the comment section and dropped hearts for his ladylove. Besides, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Nanda were also all heart for this cue pic.

Take a look at Shibani Dandekar’s post:

To note, Farhan and Shibani have been dating each other for a while now and are going strong with their relationship. In fact, the Rock On star’s daughter Akira and Shakya also share a great bond with Shibani. And while the have been speculations about the couple’s wedding, she had told Bollywood Bubble, “Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet”.