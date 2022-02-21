Shibani Dandekar can’t keep calm as she gears up for her civil wedding with Farhan Akhtar; PIC

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the talk of the town as the lovebirds have recently tied the knot in a private ceremony. The wedding took place in Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse wherein the couple read their wedding vows in presence of their loved ones. To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the traditional wedding will be followed by a civil wedding on Monday. And now as per a recent update, bride Shibani Dandekar is all set for the registered wedding and makes for an enthusiastic bride ahead of the ceremony with Farhan.

Shibani, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her preparations for the big day. In the pic, the new bride looked happy and enthusiastic as she was about to get ready for the ceremony. She was wearing a brown robe and was sitting on a footstool. Shibani was seen holding a water bottle and was posing with a pout. She was evidently over the moon and couldn’t wait for the ceremony to begin. Shibani captioned the image as, “Let’s go!”

Take a look at Shibani Dandekar’s post:

To note, Shibani and Farhan, who have been dating each other for a couple of years, had decided to tie the knot of late. In fact, their prewedding festivities had begun early last week followed by a wedding on February 19. The wedding ceremony was attended by celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Saqib Saleem, Shankar Mahadevan, Amrita Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Satish Shah etc.

