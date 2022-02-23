Shibani Dandekar changes her name on social media post marriage with Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the much in love couple who often painted the town red with their mushy romance, are now married. It was an intimate ceremony for the lovebirds in Khandala which was attended by the couple’s family and close friends from the industry. And while it has been around week-long celebrations including the pre-wedding ceremonies, the D-Day, the civil marriage followed by a wedding party by Zoya Akhtar, newlyweds Farhan and Shibani were seen enjoying every bit of their wedding festivities.

As Farhan and Shibani are enjoying the new phase of their life, the new bride has once again made her way to the headlines for her adorable gesture for her main man. Shibani, who is quite active on social media, has changed her name on Instagram and has added Farhan’s last name to her name. Yes! Shibani Dandekar is now Shibani Dandekar Akhtar. Apart from this, the proud bride has also made changes to her profile which now reads as “Mrs Akhtar”. Well, while adding husband’s name to the bride’s name has been an age-old tradition, looks like Shibani is taking all the feels of a true Indian bride and her gesture is indeed grabbing a lot of attention.

To note, Farhan and Shibani had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony during the weekend which was a starry affair. Celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan, Saqib Saleem etc were seen marking their presence at the wedding. Meanwhile, it is reported that the newlyweds had made a grand entry at the venue on the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein and were also seen grooving to the tunes of Dil Chahta Hai.