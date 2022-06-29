Shibani Dandekar cheers for Farhan Akhtar as he gets introduced as Waleed in Ms Marvel; Says 'I’m ready'

The wait is finally over as Farhan Akhtar has entered the new episode in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series Ms. Marvel. In the fourth episode, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor was officially introduced as Waleed, leader of the Red Daggers. To note, Farhan is the first Indian ever to be a part of the Marvel universe and this also marks his Hollywood debut. Today, the makers shared the official teaser of Farhan's character and he was introduced as Waleed, who is seen meeting Kamala Khan and the two have an intense discussion about the latter's great-grandmother and her legacy.

Now, Farhan's wife-actress Shibani Dandekar turned cheerleader for him and shared the teaser on her social media handle. She captioned it: "I’m ready Mr. Waleed!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @faroutakhtar. Binge the 4 episodes on @disneyplushotstar" In it, Akhtar introduces himself and is heard saying, "My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have a lot to discuss" The actor is seen sporting mid-shoulder level hair and a full-grown beard. Farhan's video has left his fans excited and are eager to learn more about Akhtar's character in the series.

Check out Shibani Dandekar's post HERE:

Meanwhile, after dating for several years, Shibani and Farhan tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 19, this year, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Kandala farmhouse in the presence of their family and close friends.

On the work front, Farhan is all set to return to the directorial seat with Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It is touted as a road trip drama. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor last directed Shah Rukh Khan's 2011 action-thriller film, Don 2.

