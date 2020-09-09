Shibani Dandekar compares Kangana Ranaut getting Y security & Rhea Chakraborty being mobbed: Let that sink in

Over the past few days, Shibani Dandekar has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. Now, she shared a photo collage of Kangana Ranaut being protected by Y-category security along with a photo of Rhea being mobbed and expressed herself on social media.

Rhea Chakraborty was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau post her alleged drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Post her arrest, several celebs came out in her support including her close friend Shibani Dandekar. Shibani has spoken up recently for Rhea and her family and called out her vilification by the media and when Rhea was mobbed recently, she condemned it strongly. Now, she shared a photo of being protected by her Y category security while at the airport and Rhea being mobbed at the NCB office and compared the two.

Shibani took to social media to compare two situations where on one side, Kangana was granted Y-category security and on the other hand, Rhea was plainly mobbed outside the NCB office. She shared the photo collage on her story and took a dig at Kangana's security granted by the Central government and condemned the incident where Rhea was mobbed while she was heading to record her statement at the NCB office a few days back.

She captioned the photo and wrote, "Let that sink in." Shibani had also issued a statement on her social media handle wherein she had called out the media for Rhea and her family's vilification. In an interview too, Shibani had stood up for Rhea amid the allegations levelled against her by Sushant's family. She had even questioned Sushant's family about the allegations related to money laundering and asked where was the RS 15 Crore that they had alleged Rhea had.

Meanwhile, Rhea has been arrested and produced in court. After that, NCB got her judicial custody for 14 days. She was moved to Byculla Jail on Wednesday morning. Kangana had recently reacted to Rhea's arrest in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and called her scapegoat. Further, she had hoped that she exposes everyone involved now. As per the latest updates, Rhea and Showik's bail hearing is on September 10 at a special court in Mumbai.

