Shibani Dandekar drops new photos from her 'ultimate boho mehendi' with Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi

Having painted social media red on Wednesday with beautiful wedding photos, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have now dropped new Mehendi pictures that will leave you in awe. The couple had celebrated their union at Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse. But prior to it, the Mehendi ceremony took place at Farhan's house in Mumbai. It was attended by only close ones of the couple and well, the pictures will leave you mesmerised.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani revealed in her caption that her Boho mehendi bash was thrown by her best friends Payal Singhal and Nehali Kotian. In the photos, Shibani is seen clad in a gorgeous colourful garara set with perfect hair and makeup for a fun-filled Mehendi. From dancing with beau Farhan to applying Mehendi on his palm, Shibani could be seen having a blast at the Mehendi function. She could also be seen posing with Shabana Azmi and others.

Sharing the photos, Shibani wrote, "Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears thank you for this! I’ll cherish the memory forever!"

The couple tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate backyard wedding in Khandala. It was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Amrita Arora Ladak and a few other close friends of Shibani and Farhan. The couple registered for their wedding on February 21 and after it, they posed for the paparazzi. Farhan and Shibani also distributed sweets to the paps after their registered wedding. The couple's wedding photos featuring Hrithik, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and others have been taking over social media.

