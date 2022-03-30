Shibani Dandekar dubs hubby Farhan Akhtar ‘best boy’ as he shares an adorable photo.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the sweetest couples in the tinsel town. They dated for a few years and then tied the knot in February 2022. Their wedding was an intimate affair and attended only by close friends and family members. Farhan and Shibani are also the loudest cheerleaders for each other and their Instagram handles are proof of it. They often share each other pictures or even exchange sweet comments on social media.

Speaking of which, Farhan is currently touring for his music concert. He shared a monochromatic photo on his Instagram where he can be seen vibing on some music. Farhan was definitely looking handsome in the photo. Shibani immediately reacted to the photo and wrote “best boy” along with a red heart emoticon.

See Shibani’s comment here:

Earlier, Farhan had shared an unseen photo from his wedding featuring Shibani. They were looking adorable in the picture He wrote, “Tum hastee raho bas yuhin main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon.” Shibani replied, “love you…thank you for filing my life with love and laughter.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan is currently prepping for his directorial, Jee Le Zara, which rides on an ensemble for three A-Listers – Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to go on floors in the second half of 2022, as the makers plan to release it sometime next year. It’s set to be a buddy film, with the three protagonists on a road trip in India. Other details around the same have been kept under wraps for now. Jee Lee Zara marks the return of Farhan Akhtar to direction over a decade after Don 2 (2011).

