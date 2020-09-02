Shibani Dandekar faces heat for backing Rhea Chakraborty, netizens claim she is trying to divert attention

Shibani Dandekar got social media buzzing as she penned a strong note in support of Rhea Chakraborty who is at the centre of Sushant Singh Rajput's case. See reactions below.

Hours after Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu and Vidya Balan came out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, her close friend Shibani Dandekar also penned a strong note in support of the actress who is at the centre of Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared the note which read, "I’ve known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old! Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family...(some of the kindest warmest best pople you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma!"

She further added, "We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt vilifying and torturig an innocent family to breaking point! Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and frightening side of humanity! What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he...took his own life she was crucified. What have we become?"

Shibani also added that her mother's health has been badly affected as well as her father. However, Shibani faced backlash on social media as netizens said that she is trying to divert attention since the drug angle has come into the picture.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Shibani Dandekar's statement below:

Everyone is in full force supporting #RheaChakroborty now out in the open because of the drugs angle, trying to divert attention to GDP and economy and COVID #arjunrampal #ShibaniDandekar @VJAnusha #VidyaBalan

It's us vs them. — NewYorkShitty (@S70417495) September 2, 2020

60 days & more not a word for justice for SSR....#VidyaBalan Goodmorning....#ShibaniDandhekar yes Rhea is very strong...was able to kill a young man whom she loved....

Superrrr Awesome Srength....

do you have such strength....#VidyaBalan #ShibaniDandekar — Latika Sudan (@SudanLatika) September 2, 2020

Even I was against media trials. But this time the support is only from media. Bollywood is speaking up now for #Rhea where were you when it only about justice for #SushantSinghRajput #ShibaniDandekar #tapsee #swarabhaskar #VidyaBalan #SushantCaseBreakThrough #JusticeForSSR — S H I B H A (@shibhasehji) September 2, 2020

#ShibaniDandekar yes thats good shibani you all must come to support rhea and her family. She is unnecessarily being tragetted. Uf cbi is not getting any proofs it doesent mean that they will trap anyone.this is what indian police does whole world knows — Ajay sethi (@Ajayset69791101) September 2, 2020

Now all Gold diggers are coming in a row in support of gold digger pro.. slow claps #VidyaBalan #ShibaniDandekar #RheaChakraborthy#SushantCaseBreakThrough — Lira (@Anonymo84726721) September 2, 2020

@ishkarnBHANDARI @arnab5222 please call out these fake feminist #ShibaniDandekar and gang. As soon as drug angle come out they started supporting rheatai — zee sai (@pineosai14) September 2, 2020

#ShibaniDandekar You must have heard the proverb "Birds of the same feather flock together" Hop you are intelligent enough to understand this — Madhu1969 (@Madhu19692) September 2, 2020

Said it then, saying it now! Forget what #ShibaniDandekar said for a second, but look at what @VishalDadlani has written. What a nincompoop. When shit hits the fan, you run to save your ass. All ganging up to protect Rhea, but no word for Sushant from anyone yet. Appalled! https://t.co/YBTI18Z5d7 pic.twitter.com/BGg8jfR4WW — Nishant Mishra (@NishantMishra_) September 2, 2020

ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar slams ‘torture’ of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant’s case: I stand with you & by your side always

