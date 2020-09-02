  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shibani Dandekar faces heat for backing Rhea Chakraborty, netizens claim she is trying to divert attention

Shibani Dandekar got social media buzzing as she penned a strong note in support of Rhea Chakraborty who is at the centre of Sushant Singh Rajput's case. See reactions below.
14280 reads Mumbai
News,Shibani Dandekar,Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseShibani Dandekar faces heat for backing Rhea Chakraborty, netizens claim she is trying to divert attention.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hours after Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu and Vidya Balan came out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, her close friend Shibani Dandekar also penned a strong note in support of the actress who is at the centre of Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared the note which read, "I’ve known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old! Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family...(some of the kindest warmest best pople you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma!" 

She further added, "We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt vilifying and torturig an innocent family to breaking point! Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and frightening side of humanity! What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he...took his own life she was crucified. What have we become?"

Shibani also added that her mother's health has been badly affected as well as her father. However, Shibani faced backlash on social media as netizens said that she is trying to divert attention since the drug angle has come into the picture. 

Take a look at some of the reactions to Shibani Dandekar's statement below: 

ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar slams ‘torture’ of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant’s case: I stand with you & by your side always

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement