Shibani Dandekar & Farhan Akhtar's LATEST selfie proves the couple that twins together, stays together

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. They have never shied away from professing their love for each other on social media. Shibani has always won the actor’s heart and it is quite visible on their social handle. Even on his birthday, she has inked Farhan’s name on her neck. Well, today the actress has shared another happy picture on her Instagram stories but there is a catch in it. Both of them are twinning but that does not mean they are wearing the same colour clothes.

Not taking much time, we spill the beans. Both are twinning in the same spectacles. In the photo, shared on Shibani’s Instagram stories, both are seen wearing causals. The actor opted for a white T-shirt and the actress is also seen wearing a simple light blue colour t-shirt. During Diwali, Farhan shared a picture in which he can be seen adorably putting tika on Shibani Dandekar’s forehead. They have been dating and living together for a while now. Their engagement and wedding rumours have made headlines several times before but the couple still has not planned on taking their relationship to the next level.

Farhan was last seen in Toofaan which was released on the digital platform. Mrunal Thakur was seen opposite him.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, Farhan will soon start work on his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Farhan had said that he was 'overjoyed' by the response to the Jee Le Zaraa announcement.

