Shibani Dandekar gets Farhan Akhtar’s name inked on her neck to honour him; Shares PIC
Actoress Shibani Dandekar is celebrating her birthday today. She has turned 41 years old and her social handle is filled with wishes. Right from fans to celebrities all have taken to their social handle and extended their wish for her. But the actress has stunned everyone with her move. She has tattooed the name of her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on her neck, as a birthday gesture. Taking to her official Instagram stories, she gave a glimpse of the new tattoo.
In the picture, her face is not visible but we can see the word Farhan written on the side of her neck. She wrote, "Inked by the best," along with the picture. In another photo, Shibani also got a tattoo on her hand. As mentioned by Hindustan Times, the original post was shared by tattoo artist Mr K. He has tagged both Shibani and Farhan Akhtar. Shibani dedicated the tattoo to Farhan on her birthday. Farhan Akhtar also shared a monochrome picture featuring himself and Shibani and captioned it, "With all my heart.. happy birthday Shu. Love you. @shibanidandekar"
It is worth mentioning here that both are in a relationship for three years now. Earlier, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and he is parents to two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.
Take a look at the screenshot here:
On the work front, Farhan is now gearing up for his next directorial. He had shared the motion poster of the film titled Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
