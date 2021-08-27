Shibani Dandekar gets Farhan Akhtar’s name inked on her neck to honour him; Shares PIC

Actoress Shibani Dandekar is celebrating her birthday today. She has turned 41 years old and her social handle is filled with wishes. Right from fans to celebrities all have taken to their social handle and extended their wish for her. But the actress has stunned everyone with her move. She has tattooed the name of her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on her neck, as a birthday gesture. Taking to her official Instagram stories, she gave a glimpse of the new tattoo.

In the picture, her face is not visible but we can see the word Farhan written on the side of her neck. She wrote, "Inked by the best," along with the picture. In another photo, Shibani also got a tattoo on her hand. As mentioned by Hindustan Times, the original post was shared by tattoo artist Mr K. He has tagged both Shibani and Farhan Akhtar. Shibani dedicated the tattoo to Farhan on her birthday. Farhan Akhtar also shared a monochrome picture featuring himself and Shibani and captioned it, "With all my heart.. happy birthday Shu. Love you. @shibanidandekar"