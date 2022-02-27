Shibani Dandekar gets her wedding date with Farhan Akhtar tattooed; Seen yet?

Shibani Dandekar has got her wedding date with Farhan Akhtar permanently inked. Lovebirds Farhan and Shibani finally took the plunge this month as they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The traditional wedding took place on the 19th of February in the presence of family and friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse at Khandala. However, just like Pinkvilla had exclusively reported, they registered their marriage in court a couple of days later on the 21st of February. Surely, one’s wedding date holds an extremely special place in one’s life and Shibani Dandekar has proved the same. The actress and singer has got the date of her civil wedding with Farhan tattooed on her arm. Have you seen it yet?

Earlier today, new bride Shibani took to her Instagram space and dropped a gallery of photos in which she can be seen posing with her husband Farhan Akhtar. Looking at the pictures, one can say without an iota of hesitation that the duo makes a lovely and gorgeous pair together. Farhan was seen dressed in a casual avatar featuring a navy-blue tee-shirt, which he styled with white shirt and trousers. Shibani on the other hand, was seen dressed in a stunningly embellished off-shoulder gown.

Apart from these pictures, Shibani also posted a few snaps of herself. In one of the photos, Shibani flaunted the tattoo of the date of her civil wedding on the back of her arm. The date was inked in Roman numerals and it read XXI.II.XXII. Last year. Shibani got Farhan's name tattooed on her neck as a birthday gift to him.

Take a look:

