Shibani Dandekar gives a glimpse of fun moments with Farhan Akhtar & others from Mehendi ceremony

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are married for almost a month now and the couple is undoubtedly enjoying the best phase of their lives these days. It was an intimate ceremony for the couple and ever since then, they have been treating fans with stupendous pics and videos from the celebrations. Interestingly, Shibani once again made the headlines today as she has shared a beautiful video from her mehendi ceremony which gave a glimpse of her fun, candid moments with Farhan, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora and others.

In the video, Shibani looked stunning in her multicolour outfit which was ethereal, edgy, boho and eclectic, while Farhan had opted for a cool and comfy look and wore a sweatshirt with shorts. The couple was seen enjoying every bit of their ceremony and got all goofy while posing for the camera. The video also gave a glimpse of the couple’s special moment wherein Shibani wrote her and Farhan’s initials on the actor’s hand with mehendi. It also captured Shibani’s fun time with her girl gang and every bit of the video was about happy faces, love and celebration. In the caption, Shibani expressed her gratitude towards her best friends for throwing her an amazing mehendi party.

Take a look at Shibani Dandekar’s post here:

To note, Farhan and Shibani had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 19 after dating each other for a couple of years. Their traditional wedding was followed by a civil marriage on February 21.

