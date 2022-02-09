Shibani Dandekar gives a sweet response to Farhan Akhtar as he calls soon-to-be wife his ‘forever co-traveller’

Ever since it was reported that Javed Akhtar has confirmed Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding, fans can’t wait to see the first glimpse of them as a married couple. The duo has been dating for a long time now and they are all set to take their relationship to the next level. Farhan and Shibani often leave their fans in ‘awe’ with their adorable social media PDA ever since they opened up about their relationship in public. Now, ahead of their wedding, Farhan shared the cutest post featuring his soon-to-be wife Shibani Dandekar. The ‘Toofan’ actor dropped two close-up photos of Shibani and called her his “Forever co-traveller. @shibanidandekar.”

The actor’s post captivated his fans’ hearts who flooded the comment section with love. One of the fans wrote, “Its perfect”, while another one commented, “Heart congratulations to you both! Keep shining! Rock on!!” But what caught everyone’s attention was Shibani’s cute response. She rushed to the comment section on Farhan’s post and said, “My forever fav in everything (sic).” Isn’t it adorable?

Take a look:

Previously, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be registering for their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. A source know to development had said, “Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life.”

Also Read: My Foo, love you forever: Shibani Dandekar's sweet birthday wish for partner Farhan Akhtar