Shibani Dandekar has a heartfelt birthday message for 'Better Half' Farhan Akhtar; Check it out

The sultry diva mentioned in her Instagram post that she thanks Farhan Akhtar for all he laughter, magical moments and for all the love he has showered on her.

Shibani Dandekar shared a very sweet and romantic message for boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on his 46th birthday. The sultry diva mentioned in her Instagram post that she thanks the actor, producer, singer and director Farhan Akhtar for all he laughter, magical moments and for all the love he has showered on her. The stunning Shibani Dandekar who has been a host to many shows on television states in her romantic birthday message to boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, that he is one of the most kind, loving, selfless and attentive person she has met in her life. Shibani also writes that she has learned a lot from the actor, producer, singer and director. She also says that by just being around him has taught her a lot and that Farhan Akhtar inspires her every day.

The gorgeous Shibani Dandekar has mentioned in her post on Instagram that she loves the fact that Farhan Akhtar will always take out time for her and be there for her when needed. Shibani Dandekar in her heart-warming post on Instagram also mentions that her better half Farhan Akhtar always makes her feel very special and she thanks him deeply for making her a part of his life.

The picture shared by the beautiful Shibani Dandekar on her social media platform sees her and boyfriend Farhan Akhtar in a happy mood. Both of them are all smiles as they make for a candid picture. The fans are delighted to see the lovely message the gorgeous Shibani Dandekar wrote for her better half.

(ALSO READ: #BoycottToofan trends on Twitter over Farhan Akhtar's stance on CAA; Read Details)

Credits :instagram

Read More