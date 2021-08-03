Shibani Dandekar on her wedding plans with beau Farhan Akhtar: The topic has not come up

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is one of the couples in the tinselville who never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. While the couple has been dating each other for quite some time and it is a treat to watch them together, there have been speculations about Farhan and Shibani’s wedding. And now finally, Shibani has addressed the rumours and stated that while they are going strong with each other, the topic of taking the plunge hasn’t come up yet.

Speaking about it, Shibani told Bollywood Bubble, “Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet”. She further stated that their relationship has evolved during the lockdown and they got to know a lot about each other. “We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So, we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually,” Shibani added.

To note, Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in 2000 and have two daughters together Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar. While the couple called off their 17 year wedding and post their divorce they have maintained a cordial relation. In fact, Shakya and Akira have also share a great bond with Shibani.

