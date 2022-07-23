Shibani Dandekar is ‘killing fashion game since 80s’ as she shares childhood PIC, Farhan Akhtar reacts

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the cutest couples on the block. The duo tied the knot in February in a beautiful ceremony and the two never hesitate in expressing their love on social media and often can be seen praising each other. Meanwhile, Shibani on Friday took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture from her childhood days and it is one of the cutest things you will see on social media today. In the photo, a young Shibani is seen acing the fashion as she wore a dungaree and posing innocently.

Sharing the pic, the actress captioned it, “Killing the fashion game since the 80’s #minishibs.” Meanwhile, as soon as she shared the picture, her husband Farhan Akhtar rushed to the comment section and made fun of the background in the picture. He wrote: “When did you go to Mars??” He was not alone to comment on the picture. Shibani’s sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar also commented on the post. She wrote: “Soooooo cute! I would have sent you a better picture of the picture if you told me, you were posting it chicken.” Farah Khan, on the other hand wrote: “Bet u can still rock this outfit.”

Have a look at Shibani’s post:

In a recent interview, Farhan Akhtar spoke about his first date with Shibani, sharing that he did not speak at all, which made the situation very awkward. Farhan started by saying that for him a perfect date is where the other person does all the talking. He added that Shibani will vouch for the same, and then went on to share what his wife says about their first date. “It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn’t say anything,” he told CNN News18.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dated each other for almost 4 years before they tied the knot. The couple had a vow-exchange ceremony that was attended by big names from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others. They kept the wedding as simple as possible. On February 21, they registered their wedding and hosted a party for their friends and family at their house in Mumbai.