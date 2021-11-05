Shibani Dandekar lights up Farhan Akhtar’s life as the ‘Diwali duo’ look resplendent; PIC

Dressing up in your traditional best is quite a trend in Diwali. Everyone posts their stunning pictures on social media and it is filled with such pictures. Well, even are Bollywood celebrities join in the trend and make social media quite a colourful and starry place. Since last night, we have been showing you pictures of celebrities who have left us all speechless with their attires and now to add to this list is the power couple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar who too look gorgeous in their traditional attires as they get Diwali ready.