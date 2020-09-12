Shibani Dandekar limits Instagram comments after receiving flak for calling Ankita Lokhande’s letter grotesque

After receiving flak for supporting Rhea Chakraborty & criticizing Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar limits comment section on Instagram

Ever since Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB, her friend and model Shibani Dandekar has been talking about unfair media trial, and #JusticeForRhea and in the latest, Shibani and Ankita Lokhade engaged in a war of words after Shibani addressed Ankita as the ‘princess of patriarchy’. Following this, a galaxy of fans and television stars came out in the open to side with Ankita and lash out at Shibani Dandekar for her “two seconds of fame” remark. Soon after, Ankita wrote that she has received immense love from her audience after working for years on television and also, Ankita asked Shibani to stop looking down on TV actors.

Following Shibani’s ‘2 second fame’ remark, she was massively trolled by Anktia and Sushant’s fans on Twitter and looks like, after the trolling, Shibani Dandekar limited the comments section on Instagram. Yes, and later, after receiving flak for supporting Rhea and calling Ankita’s letter ‘grotesque’, Shibani's Wikipedia page was vandalised after she criticized Ankita as she was called a 'gold digger scumbag' and her career was changed to 'flop'. However, now, her page has been restored. Besides Shibani, other actors who extended support towards Rhea included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Swara Bhasker, and , among others.

As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty and brother, Showik Chakraborty, have been arrested by the NCB and sent to 14-day judicial custody. On Friday, Rhea’s bail plea was rejected by the sessions court and as per reports, her lawyer will make an appeal in the high court on Monday.

Credits :Instagram

