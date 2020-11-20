Shibani Dandekar looks ravishing in her new picture from Maldives, courtesy Farhan Akhtar's photography skills

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are currently holidaying in the exotic location of Maldives. Check out the latter's new photo on Instagram.

It won’t be wrong to say that Maldives has become the current holiday destination of many Bollywood celebs. A little while back, Tara Sutaria jetted off to the exotic locale with beau Aadar Jain to celebrate her birthday. Not only that but Tiger Shroff and were also spotted holidaying there sometime back. Now there’s another couple who has joined the bandwagon – Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Both of them have been sharing glimpses of the same on social media.

Recently, Shibani Dandekar has shared a ravishing picture of herself and the picture credit goes to none other than Farhan Akhtar himself. The actress goes sans makeup and poses for the camera while running one of the hands through messy hair. What’s more beautiful is the background that captures the blue sea. As soon as she posted this picture on Instagram, comments started pouring in from everywhere as fans admired her natural beauty.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Farhan Akhtar, he last featured in the movie The Sky Is Pink co-starring Jonas, Rohit Suresh Saraf, and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. He will next be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in the movie Toofan. It happens to be a sports drama that has been helmed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra. For the unversed, he will be playing the role of a boxer in it. Moreover, Paresh Rawal will play Farhan’s on-screen coach in the same. The actor’s first look from the movie has been already unveiled on social media.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar enjoys a Maldivian holiday with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar as she calls it her 'happy place'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Share your comment ×