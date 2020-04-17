Shibani Dandekar, Maanvi Gagroo & Four More Shots Please! ladies chill in their pyjamas in this BTS video

Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Kirti Kulhari in leading roles, Four More Shots Please! has returned for the second time after making its debut last year.

The lockdown has forced closure of theatres across the country and the next best thing for entertainment are OTT platforms. With a flurry of exciting content flooding various platforms, the audience are spoilt for choice. And the latest addition to a list of brand new series is Four More Shots Please! Season 2. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Kirti Kulhari in leading roles, FMSP has returned for the second time after making its debut last year. This year, the show also had some additional characters like Shibani Dandekar and Samir Kochhar.

The series dropped today and has been garnering mixed reviews from netizens. Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared a behind the scene video of the girl gang chilling in their pyjamas while Shibani recorded them on camera. While Bani seems to be missing from the video, the others seem pop in to say a quick hi.

Shibani captioned the video, "Behind the scenes with these lovely ladies! Hope you have watched season 2 of @4moreshotspls." Check out the video below:

Pinkvilla's review for the Amazon show reads, "Four More Shot Please Season 2 excels primarily for its main characters. Strong, flawed women who are on the path of finding themselves through various trials and tribulations with their best girls by their side and you know, four more shots! It's guilty pleasure at its finest! And, the men aren't bad to look at!"

ALSO READ: Four More Shots Please Season 2 Review: Maanvi Gagroo & Sayani Gupta's series is guilty pleasure at its finest

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×