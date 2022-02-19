Shibani Dandekar is one excited bride on the day of her wedding with Farhan Akhtar; See PIC

As the world awaits a glimpse of soon-to-be-married duo Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, family and friends of the couple will soon begin arriving at the venue, i.e, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala. While yesterday, Farhan was spotted leaving for Khandala, Shibani also had shared a video of travelling with her buddies. Today, as Farhan and Shibani are just hours away from being married, the latter has shared a glimpse of her excitement in a photo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani shared a boomerang where one can see her red stilettoes that she may be opting to don with her wedding dress. Sharing a glimpse of the red footwear from the wedding venue, excited bride Shibani said, "Let's Do This." Well, certainly it proves that she's one excited bride-to-be. On the other hand, yesterday, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar was spotted leaving Farhan Akhtar's house. She too seemed excited about her sister's wedding as she smiled and posed for the paps.

Have a look:

On Thursday, Farhan and Shibani had a Mehendi ceremony at the former's house in Mumbai. Photos of Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar had come in as they had donned their best traditional attires for the Mehendi ceremony. A video of Team bride dancing to Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna also went viral on social media on Friday evening.

Today, Farhan and Shibani reportedly will be tying the knot in a unique and intimate ceremony. As per an India Today report, the couple have opted to write their own vows and read them out today on their wedding day. Not just this, the report also revealed the guests expected at their wedding and it includes Rhea Chakraborty, Samir Kochchar, Meiyang Chang and among others.

Also Read|5 moments that prove Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's strong bond with each others’ families