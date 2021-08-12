Shibani Dandekar opens up on the biggest relationship learning while staying with Farhan Akhtar amid lockdown

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are dating each other for around three years now. And while the couple has been going strong with their relationship, the COVID 19 lockdown came with several struggles for them as well. And now Shibani has opened up about the biggest relationship learning she had during the lockdown and revealed that it is all about striking a balance and respecting each other’s routine.

The actress asserted that it is important to strike a balance between the activities a couple does together. “And then when you need your space, do things on your own. That’s so important. The biggest learning in this process was just the idea of balance and just respecting each other’s routine and what both people need,” Shibani was quoted saying in an interview with Hindustan Times. She also mentioned that every relationship has its struggles but all it takes it figure out what works for a couple.

Explaining it further, Shibani asserted, “In the lockdown, they’re amplified. And just to figure out what your way of functioning is really important. It takes some time because it’s not something we’re used to or prepared for. So, life is happening, you’re also figuring out a system that works for you”.

Meanwhile, while there have been speculations about Farhan and Shibani's wedding, Shibani had earlier stated that it isn’t on the cards as of now. “Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet,” she was quoted saying.

