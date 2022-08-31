Shibani Dandekar poses with Farhan Akhtar and other 'lifelines' in Australia: One of the best bdays ever had

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples on the block. They have been often taking social media by quite a storm with their lovey-dovey pictures. Ever since the duo started dating, they have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Shibani and Farhan tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 19, this year, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Kandala farmhouse in the presence of their family and close friends.

Recently, Shibani celebrated her birthday last week in Australia and shared an unseen picture from her birthday celebration on Instagram. Taking to her social media handle, she captioned the post: "Hands down one of the best bdays i’ve ever had! Celebrating with the people I love the most in this world. My lifelines.Heart is so full!thank you universe. @sulabha.dandekar @mrdandekar @faroutakhtar @vjanusha @apekshadandekar @imabhishek22 @joelpeisley @seanbyrnes @achesy @alka_khopkar @natmotto @tootonz @hornet1980 @mithun.gole. Thank you @chinchin." The photo also featured Farhan, sister Anusha Dandekar, Shibani’s youngest sister, singer Apeksha Dandekar, her parents Sulabha, Shashidhar Dandekar, and others.

Check out Shibani and Farhan's PIC:

Meanwhile, Farhan shared a heartfelt post for Shibani on her birthday. Sharing a picture, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote: “Dear life partner, some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I'd fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you.” To this, Dandekar replied: “Love you my partner for life. Couldn't imagine being on this journey without you. You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer always.”

On the work front, Farhan is all set to return to the directorial seat with Jee Le Zaraa which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

