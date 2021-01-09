Shibani Dandekar pours her heart out on her ‘love’ Farhan Akhtar’s birthday: Lucky to have you holding my hand

Shibani Dandekar has shared a picture of her and Farhan Akhtar from their vacay and wished her beau.

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 47th birthday today. His social media section is flooded with lovely wishes from his fans. Celebrities like , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others have also wished the actor-filmmaker on his special day. Farhan Akhtar, who has given mind-blowing performances in many films, is also super active on social media and always likes to give a glimpse of his life with his fans. It's been a long that we have seen him on the screen.

But on his special day, his ladylove Shibani Dandekar also wished Farhan and shared a beautiful picture on Instagram. She wrote, “To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo @faroutakhtar.”

Farhan and Shibani have been shelling out major couple goals ever since he made their relationship official. Farhan is also a doting father to his two daughters - Shakya and Akira. He got separated from his first wife Adhuna.

On the work front, he was seen in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On!! and many more. He has won four Filmfare Awards in 2011 for his role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

