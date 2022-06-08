Shibani Dandekar is proud of 'her guy' Farhan Akhtar Ms Marvel drops today

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The couple got married this year and grabbed all the eyeballs with their lovely pictures from a dreamy wedding. These two never hesitate in expressing their love on social media and often can be seen praising each other. All eyes are on the actor as he has made his Marvel debut with Ms Marvel today. Shibani is a proud wife as she took to her Instagram handle to express her pride for her hubby.

In her Instagram stories, Shibani Dandekar shared a picture of Farhan Akhtar’s tweet that read, “In gratitude Ms Marvel out tomorrow.” Sharing this tweet, Shibani wrote, “Can’t wait for this! So proud of my guy @faroutakhtar” with a heart emoji. Talking about this couple, ever since the duo started dating, they have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. The lovebirds always grab headlines whenever and netizens’ attention with their mushy posts. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 19, this year, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Kandala farmhouse in the presence of their family and close friends.

Check out Shibani Dandekar’s story:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie was announced last year and came with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Later, Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road”. Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to hit the screens next year.

