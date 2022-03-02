Shibani Dandekar quashes pregnancy rumours; Reveals the reason for her ‘slightly bloated’ tummy

It hasn’t been just 10 days since Shibani Dandekar had tied the knot with Farhan Akhtar. It was an intimate ceremony for the couple who had taken the plunge in the presence of their respective families and close friends. And while the newlyweds have been busy with their post wedding celebrations, they have made sure to keep their fans intrigued with their stunning pics on social media. Amid this, Shibani had recently made the headlines as it was reported that the actress is expecting a baby.

The news had surfaced after Shibani had shared a pic of herself with Farhan wherein she was dressed in a shimmer golden outfit. While her style game was on point, her slightly bloated tummy led to speculations about Shibani’s pregnancy. Several Instagram users took to the comment section of Shibani’s post and wondered if she was pregnant. And now, the actress has shunned the news as she shared a video of herself boasting a flat tummy. Taking to her Instagram story, Shibani wrote, “I am woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila”.

Take a look at Shibani Dandekar’s post:

To note, Shibani and Farhan had walked down the aisle on February 19 in a traditional ceremony after dating each other for a couple of years. Their wedding was attended by celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker etc. Their traditional wedding was followed by a civil marriage on February 21. In fact, the newlyweds had also shared beautiful pics from their dreamlike wedding which are a treat to the fans.