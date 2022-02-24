Shibani Dandekar REACTS to Farhan Akhtar’s post sharing their wedding pics and it spells love

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the newlywed couple in tinselvile. The lovebirds had tied the knot on February 19 in a traditional ceremony that took place at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala. While Farhan and Shibani’s wedding was an intimate ceremony, the couple has taken the social media by a storm as they have been sharing stunning pics from their dreamlike wedding. Interestingly, Farhan had also shared some beautiful pics from his D-Day with Shibani on social media. However, it was the new bride’s comment on the post that stole the show.

It happened after Farhan had shared some dreamy pics from his D-Day enjoying some candid moments with his bride Shibani. The diva looked stunning in her red and beige coloured mermaid fit gown with sweetheart neckline and a long veil. Farhan, who looked dapper in a black suit, gave the post a quirky caption and wrote, “Mera gown mera lace” along with a heart emoticon. To this, Shibani took to the comment section and got all mushy as she wrote, “Mrs A” with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shibani Dandekar’s comment on Farhan Akhtar’s post:

Earlier, Shibani had also changed her name on social media after tying the knot with Farhan. The actress had added Akhtar to her name and wrote her name as Shibani Dandekar Akhtar. Besides, she also changed her profile and added Mrs Akhtar to the same on Instagram.