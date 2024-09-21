Shibani Dandekar recalls hearing ‘love jihad, gold digger’ on daily basis when she began dating Farhan Akhtar: ‘I do come from a Hindu home…’

Shibani Dandekar has been married to Farhan Akhtar since 2022 and like every other celebrity wedding, had to face several people's opinions. Recently during her appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast show Chapter 2, the 44-year-old VJ recalled being told ‘gold digger’ on a daily basis and that her inter-faith marriage was ‘love jihad’. Nonetheless, Shibani cares the least about untrue remarks.

Dandekar shared that social media remarks must only affect someone when you believe there’s some reality in it and that is going to affect you. In case there’s no basis for a vague opinion of a random person, it should not affect you. Shibani Dandekar added, “On a daily basis, when I started my relationship with Farhan, people used to say these two things to me– ‘love jihad and gold digger’.”

The Noor actress said that she cannot cry herself to bed because someone has something to say. She added, “I am not a gold digger, and the truth of the matter is that he does come from a Muslim home, and I do come from a Hindu home, and we got married, and we are very happy with our marriage. That’s the reality of our situation. So, people can say whatever they want about us, it is what it is.”

Shibani further recalled people questioning her identity and asking who she was before marrying Farhan. The Sultan fame jokes that she often thinks “S**t, have I done anything with my life, was I anybody before I married him?’ or do I know I lived a whole 39 years before I met him?” Dandekar is very clear that she would prefer believing in her own journey rather than a random person’s opinion.

Shibani who is primarily a singer, model, and TV host married Farhan Akhtar on February 19, 2022, after almost four years of dating. The duo had a low-key intimate affair at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse which was followed by a star-studded reception at their Bandra residence on February 21. Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabnani and the couple shares two daughters together - Shakya and Akira.

