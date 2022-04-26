Shibani Dandekar reveals Farhan Akhtar proposed to her in Maldives; Says it was 'very unexpected'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples on the block. The two had been often taking the social media by quite a storm with their lovey-dovey pictures. They got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony this year on the 19th of February, at Javed Akhtar and Shabani Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse in the presence of their family and close friends after dating each other for several years. The couple's wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairytale.

Now, in a recent chat with Elle India, Shibani revealed that Farhan proposed to her for marriage in the Maldives. The couple also said that the Maldives is very special to them. Talking about the proposal, Shibani said that it was 'very unexpected.' She added that she had no idea about it. Shibani said, "We had not even discussed it. But this is again Farhan, when he decides something, he does it." The Four More Shots Please actress said that she was never the kind of a person who wanted to get married but when the Dil Dhadakne Do actor asked she felt it 'right in the moment' and after the 'initial shock', she said yes.

The actress also has a tattoo with Farhan's initial letter 'F' on her ring finger. Talking about it, she said that it was not a planned tattoo. "It was right after we got engaged. We had not announced it to everyone and it was only when this tattoo happened that everyone got to know," added Shibani.

