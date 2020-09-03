Shibani Dandekar: Rhea told me of Sushant’s sister molesting her; It caused a rift between her & his family

In a recent interview with a news channel, Shibani Dandekar has opened up about the accusations levelled against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She mentioned that Rhea told her about Priyanka Singh molesting her and claimed it caused a tiff between her and Sushant’s family.

A day back, Shibani Dandekar came out with a statement where she supported Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and questioned the vilification by the media of the actress post the late actor’s family accused her in the FIR. Shibani released a statement and joined Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu and others in backing Rhea and demanding a fair trial for her. Rhea had last week opened up about her side of the story in an interview and denied all allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s family.

Now, in an interview with India Today, Shibani has opened up about why there was a rift between Rhea and Sushant’s family from the start. Shibani claimed that Rhea had told her about being molested by one of Sushant’s sisters and that, she claimed, must have caused problems and rift with his family. She further added that Rhea was completely outraged by the incident and that she obviously had to tell Sushant about it, which must have caused problems with the family.

Shibani even questioned how things would be okay after such an incident. To note, in her interviews, Rhea had claimed that Sushant’s sister Priyanka had groped her one night after having too much alcohol and had even shared chat messages where Sushant had confronted his brother-in-law and sister about it. In her interview, Shibani said, “She said that it happened, that it happened and she was completely outraged by it. And obviously she is going to tell Sushant how she feels about it and that would have caused a rift. How can it be okay after that? So, this is not something that is shocking news. Sometimes these things happen, sometimes the girlfriend doesn't get along with the family. What does that mean? Does that equal murder? Does that equal abetment to suicide? Does that equal her being a witch? Does it equal her being a villain? Does it allow for her to be vilified?”

Sometimes these things happen, sometimes the girlfriend doesn't get along with the family. What does that mean? Does that equal murder? Shibani Dandekar

Further, talking about Rhea’s relationship with Sushant’s family, Shibani said that it is not the first time that it is happening that a guy’s family doesn't like his girlfriend. She said, “It’s not always the case that when you're dating someone that the family likes you. Is this the first time this has happened? Are we so shocked by this that you know, someone is dating someone and their family doesn't like them? Is it the first time that it's happened?” Shibani further urged everyone to let the investigating officers do their job in Sushant’s case and not to vilify Rhea and her family. She urged everyone to leave her and family alone.

Sushant’s case is currently under investigation and his family has levelled several allegations against Rhea and her family including abetment to suicide and more. CBI is probing the case and several times in the past week, they have summoned Rhea, Showik Chakraborty and their parents. On Thursday too, Rhea’s father was called for a 3rd time for grilling by the CBI. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

