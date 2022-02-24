Shibani Dandekar’s thumkas at her Mehendi with Farhan Akhtar prove she's the happiest bride ever; WATCH

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been painting the town red with their stunning pictures from their D-Day. The couple recently got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Khandala amidst the presence of close friends and family. The pictures from their wedding ceremonies have been doing the rounds on the internet since yesterday and it is full of laughter, happiness and so much joy. Well, now we have got our hands on a video of Shibani dancing like there is no tomorrow at her Mehendi ceremony and we would only say that she looks like the happiest bride ever.

In the video, we can see Shibani Dandekar surrounded by her friends and family as she is dancing to the song ‘sweety tera drama’. She can be seen enjoying to the fullest and indeed is one of the happiest brides ever. Her colourful attire looks fabulous on her and all the brides who want to enjoy their D-Day take cues from Shibani. This video is the perfect example of what a happy bride looks like. Even in the pictures, we can see Farhan Akhtar and Shibani lost in each other.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, just a while back Shibani Dandekar’s sister Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from the wedding of Shibani and Farhan with a quirky caption. She teased her brother-in-law and revealed dealing with bridezilla as she handed over her sister to the actor-director.

Talking about the work front, Farhan Akhtar will soon be directing Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa.

