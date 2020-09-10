Shibani Dandekar, Saqib Saleem & more post #ReleaseRhea as they demand justice for Rhea Chakraborty

Shibani Dandekar, Saqib Saleem, Mini Mathur and Anusha Dandekar are sharing posts asking for Rhea Chakraborty’s release after she was arrested for procuring drugs from a dealer NCB.

Days after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest for procuring drugs from a dealer NCB, many celebs have stood up and supported her in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Rhea’s longtime friend Shibani Dandekar has been vocal in showing support for Rhea throughout her trial with central agencies. Now, Shibani has just shared a post with a picture of Rhea with a hashtag #ReleaseRhea on the picture. In the caption, she used hashtags #ReleaseRhea and #JusticeforRhea, asking for the release of her close friend.

Shibani wasn't the only one who wants Rhea to be out of jail, Rhea’s former co-star from Mere Dad Ki Maruti Saqib Saleem also shared the same picture on his Instagram with the caption: “#ReleaseRhea#JusticeForRhea #JusticeForSushant.” Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar and filmmaker Kabir Singh’s wife Mini Mathur also shared the same image with caption: “#releaserhea #justiceforrhea”

In case you missed it, upon her arrest on September 8, according to the NCB, Rhea had confessed to procuring drugs during interrogation. The NCB is probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB began investigating the case after the ED got hold of Rhea's phone and accessed some WhatsApp chats in which there was a mention of drugs. The other names that surfaced in the chats were of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Samuel Miranda, cook Dipesh Sawant and drug peddler Gaurav Arya.

The NCB sought judicial custody of the actress. On Tuesday night, a court in Mumbai ordered 14-day judicial custody for Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea, through her lawyer, had applied for a bail Tuesday. However, her bail plea got rejected and she was taken to Byculla jail in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, after spending the night in NCB custody. Rhea's bail plea was heard for the second time at the sessions court in Mumbai. The court has reserved its verdict for tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar slams ‘torture’ of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant’s case: I stand with you & by your side always

Share your comment ×