Shibani Dandekar says 'exhausted but excited' ahead of wedding with Farhan Akhtar next week

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are gearing up to tie the knot next weekend and the couple seem to be ecstatic. Well, Shibani served us some proof as she took to Instagram to share a photo ahead of the big day. Taking in as much rest as possible, she shared a photo from an airport lounge on one of her travel pitstops.

In the picture, the bride-to-be can be seen napping cozily inside the airport lounge as she gets ready for the wedding festivities. Sharing the photo, Shibani captioned it, "Exhausted but Excited!" Shibani's close friend Gaurav Kapur also commented on the photo and further confirmed that wedding festivities are in order. He wrote, "I am excited to be exhausted next weekend."

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that Farhan and Shibani will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on 21 February. The celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

Take a look at Shibani Dandekar's post below:

"Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration,” informed a source in the know.

