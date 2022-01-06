Shibani Dandekar says Farhan Akhtar ‘wasn’t the easiest guy to work with’ as she shares VIDEO shot by him

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most adorable and popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds have been in the headlines recently as reports about them tying the knot in March 2022 is doing the rounds. Amid this, Farhan and Shibani’s Instagram banter is a glimpse into the fun and healthy relationship that the two share.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for over three years now. They have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. While they post cute pictures and videos of them together, fans swoon over them and keep on coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few hours back today, Shibani shared a new Instagram reel on the photo-and-video-sharing application. The video showcases Shibani in a few beautiful travel destinations, edited in a way that feels like she’s walking from one location to the next. She also added the trending Instagram audio, “Can we skip to the good part?”

Sharing this video, Shibani captioned it, “Why skip when you can just walk towards the good part?!! #2022”

Click HERE to watch Shibani’s Instagram reel.

While it received a lot of likes and comments from celebrities and netizens, Farhan also reacted on the post. Praising himself, he wrote, “So well shot (clapping emoji) Wow! (winking emoji)” Shibani pulled Farhan’s leg, as she replied back, “@faroutakhtar thanks! Wasn’t the easiest guy to work with. But we got there in the end. (eye roll emoji, laughing emoji, red heart emoji)”

Take a look:

