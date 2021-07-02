Shibani Dandekar says 'stop controlling women' as Britney Spears' plea is rejected while Bill Cosby walks free

Shibani Dandekar expressed her disappointment over the verdict in both the high profile cases and took to social media to express how she feels about it.

The world of Hollywood saw decisions in two major court cases being announced on Thursday. While one was Britney Spears' conservatorship hetring, the other one was comedian and actor Bill Cosby's Me Too case that saw him walk free. If you are unaware, Britney Spears' plea to end her conservatorship, which allows her father Jamie Spears to control her life, finances and estate, was rejected by a court.

The singer had shared a heartbreaking testimony and how the conservatorship has affected her since 2008. Meanwhile, Bill Cosby was released from prison after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. Cosby's case was one of the first major cases in the Me Too era with almost 60 women accusing the comedian of sexual assault and drugging them.

Shibani Dandekar expressed her disappointment over the verdict in both the high profile cases and took to her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Stop Controlling Women." Sharing a screenshot of Britney's court verdict, Shibani wrote, "This is the world we live in."

In another post, she shared a screenshot of Cosby's case verdict, underlined the word 'Freed' and wrote, "On the same day." Britney and Cosby's verdicts came only a few hours apart.

Several personalities voiced their concerns and displeasure over Cosby walking free. One of them was model and host Padma Lakshmi who tweeted, "Cosby drugged and raped 60 women. Do they not deserve “fairness” and justice? This is why people don’t come forward. This is why urging people to “press charges” falls short, as long as wealthy & powerful men can rape & sexually assault people for decades with impunity #MeToo."

Cosby drugged and raped 60 women. Do they not deserve “fairness” and justice? This is why people don’t come forward. This is why urging people to “press charges” falls short, as long as wealthy & powerful men can rape & sexually assault people for decades with impunity #MeToo — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 30, 2021

Britney's court testimony had also evoked a reaction from Rhea Chakraborty who rallied for 'Free Britney' on her Instagram Story.

