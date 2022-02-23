Shibani Dandekar shares beautiful pics from her wedding with Farhan Akhtar and its straight out of a dream

It hasn’t been long since Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with ladylove Shibani Dandekar. It was a traditional wedding for the lovebirds which took place on February 19 and ever since then the fans have been waiting for the first pics of Mr and Mrs Akhtar from their D-Day. And the wait is finally over as Shibani has finally treated fans with stunning pics from her dreamlike wedding and it will leave you in awe of the couple's oh-so-amazing chemistry.

Taking to her Instagram, Shibani shared some beautiful candid pics from her special day capturing beautiful moments of the couple. The pics featured Shibani dressed in a red coloured mermaid fit gown with a sweetheart neckline and a matching red veil. On the other hand, Farhan looked dapper in his black tuxedo. The lovebirds couldn’t take their eyes off each other and were seen enjoying every moment of their big day together. In another post, Shibani also introduced Farhan as her husband and shared pics from the ceremony as they exchanged rings and sealed the deal with a kiss. Shibani captioned the post as, “Hey there husband! @faroutakhtar” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shibani Akhtar’s post:



To note, Farhan and Shibani had taken the plunge after dating each other for a couple of years. While it was an intimate ceremony, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Ashutosh Gowariker, etc were seen marking a presence at the wedding. It was also reported that Javed Akhtar had also recited a special poem for the newlyweds which left everyone in awe.