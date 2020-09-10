Shibani Dandekar SLAMS Ankita Lokhande after latter's open letter: This woman has capitalised on Rhea

Hours after Ankita Lokhande penned an elaborate letter explaining her stand on Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, Shibani Dandekar called out the actress. She said Ankita has played "a major role in this witch-hunt."

Last night, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande penned an elaborate open letter. The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi star explained her stand on Sushant's death probe and Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in connection with the drugs in the case. Following the letter, Shibani Dandekar called out Ankita via her Instagram Stories. The actress deemed Ankita as a "princess of patriarchy" while suggesting that she hasn't dealt with her relationship issues with Sushant. She also added that the actress has played a "major role in this 'witch-hunt.'"

"Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you," Shibani wrote.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!"

Check out her post and tweet below:

This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out! https://t.co/egM6iZRuHU — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) September 10, 2020

The backlash came after Ankita said, "When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him.”

Check out the complete post below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Rhea Chakraborty for supporting SSR’s alleged drug abuse; Shweta Singh Kirti agrees

Credits :TwitterInstagram

Share your comment ×