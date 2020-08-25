Shibani Dandekar slams netizen for speculating her as 'mystery woman' outside Sushant Singh Rajput's house

The internet was abuzz with videos and images of a "mystery woman" seen outside Sushant Singh Rajput's home on the fateful day of 14 June. Read on to know what Shibani Dandekar has to say.

The Sushant Singh Rajput probe has been dishing out new details every single day and a few days ago, the internet was abuzz with videos and images of a "mystery woman" seen outside Sushant Singh Rajput's home on the fateful day of 14 June. Social media and the SSR army quickly began speculating and amid this Shibani Dandekar's name cropped up. Shibani was once spotted with Rhea Chakraborty in public after Sushant's demise.

However, Shibani slammed this Twitter user and replied to a now-deleted tweet saying, "This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate."

This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate https://t.co/AyVeelxuel — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) August 23, 2020

For the unversed, a woman in striped blue tee was seen entering Sushant's building compound when the ambulance and Mumbai Police were present there. Camera footage also showed her collecting a black bag from house mananger Dipesh Sawant. The CBI has been grilling all those present at the house when the tragic incident took place. Flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house help staff Neeraj, Keshav and Dipesh Sawant have been interrogated repeatedly. Reports state that Pithani and Neeraj's statements have been inconsistent in nature. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is set to be quizzed soon as new angles continue to emerge.

