Shibani Dandekar slams ‘torture’ of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant’s case: I stand with you & by your side always

After Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty and slammed the media for her vilification in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Days after Rhea Chakraborty's interview on national TV, many celebs are standing up and supporting her in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. After Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar released a statement and slammed the vilification of Rhea by the media in Sushant's case. Rhea was in the news last week after she appeared in several interviews to put forth her side in Sushant’s case after she was accused by Sushant’s father KK Singh of ‘murdering’ him. Sushant’s father levelled several allegations against Rhea in his FIR.

After her interview, several stars like Vidya Balan, and others stood up for Rhea. Now, Shibani Dandekar also released a statement and questioned the ‘torture’ of Rhea and her family by the media after Sushant’s death. She questioned how she was vilified on national television. Further, she mentioned that she saw how Rhea’s mother’s health deteriorated after the accusations against Rhea and that Showik Chakraborty was ‘forced’ to grow up.

She further mentioned how Rhea’s father served the nation for almost 20 years and now he too was getting affected by everything. Further, she stood up for Rhea and mentioned that her only ‘crime’ was to love a boy and be with him in his ‘darkest days.’ Shibani added that she has known Rhea since she was a 16 year old and that over the past few months, she has seen how the ‘kindest warmest people’ of her family have been subjected to ‘unimaginable trauma.’

Take a look at Shibani's statement:

Shibani’s statement comes after Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s family of several things in their FIR and she appeared in an interview and denied all of them. Rhea had opened up in her interview about her relationship with Sushant, his mental health issues, and even alleged that Sushant’s family was aware of his mental health problems. After Laskhmi Manchu, Minissha Lamba, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu, Shibani Dandekar too has spoken up against Rhea’s vilification and backed her up.

