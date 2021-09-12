Shibani Dandekar snaps up an elevator selfie with Farhan Akhtar as they look effortlessly chic.

Bollywood's power couples and their style statements always keep netizens hooked. From Ranveer and Deepika to Alia and Ranbir, we also love it when couples colour co-rdinate. Another such couple is Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who have dished up some very fashionable moments. They were at it again as they dropped a sneak peek this weekend.

In the wee hours of Sunday, Shibani took to Instagram to drop a photo with her beloved Farhan Akhtar. The photo was not just any other selfie as the couple posed for the picture while in an elevator looking effortlessly chic. In the photo, Shibani can be seen wearing a brown bodycon dress with an oversized plaid coat and brown flats.

Farhan Akhtar complemented his ladylove really well as he looked smart in casual grey pants, a grey blazer which he teamed up with a white tee. Farhan completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. Check out Shibani and Farhan's elevator selfie below:

Recently, Farhan announced that his Excel Entertainment has joined hands with Netflix for a multi-year partnership. One of the projects being produced under this partnership is Dabba Cartel and looks like Shibani will also be a part of the same.

Dabba Cartel tells the story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel. Another project is Queen of the Hill which is set in the backdrop of 1960’s Mumbai. The latter is about style, ambition, love and friendship. It chronicles the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever.

