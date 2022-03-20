Shibani Dandekar spends Sunday cuddling with her furry friend Tyson; Hubby Farhan Akhtar reacts

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar set some major wedding goals after the pictures from their intimate wedding came out. The couple in the presence of close friends and family tied the knot in a very dreamy set up in Khandala last month. Fans still cannot get over those pictures. Although the lovebirds have been promoted from being just lovers to now being husband and wife, one thing that remains the same is the lovey-dovey comments that they keep posting on each other’s comments section.

Today taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani Dandekar shared a picture of her lying on the bed with her furry friend Tyson Akhtar. The way Tyson held Shibani with both its leg and the two, faced each other, we are sure that it would melt all your heart. The picture seems to be taken from a top angle. Shibani can be seen wearing an oversized white coloured tee. Sharing this pic she wrote, “Never known a love like this….Tyson Akhtar #dogmom.” Taking to the comments section, Farhan Akhtar posted two red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were dating for almost 4 years before they got married. The couple had a vow-exchange ceremony that was attended by big names from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others. They kept the wedding as simple as possible. On February 21, they registered their wedding and hosted a party for their friends and family at their house in Mumbai.

