Shibani Dandekar's reason to marry Farhan Akhtar will leave you in splits; Find out

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are enjoying the new phase of their life as the couple recently got married in an intimate wedding. After dating for several years, the duo decided to tie the knot, but Shibani Dandekar had a whole other reason to marry Farhan Akhtar and it will leave you in splits. On March 09, Farah Khan took to her social media handle and treated fans to a wonderful glimpse of her and Shibani from the latter’s wedding day. In the photograph, Shibani was seen in a glorious red corset gown, while Farah posed happily with her in a lovely green outfit. Sharing the photo, Farah wrote, "sis in law Shibani Dandekar #womeninlove (sic)."

Shibani was quick to notice the post. She reshared it and wrote, "Love you sooooo much! Married Farhan just to be your sister in law (sic)." For those unaware, Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan are cousins. Farah's mother Menaka and Farhan's mother Honey Irani are sisters.

Take a look:

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot in two ceremonies - a wedding at the Akhtar family farm in Khandala and a civil marriage in Mumbai. Farhan and Shibani specifically chose not to have a nikah ceremony or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they opted for an intimate wedding where they exchanged vows. Both read out handwritten vows on February 19 in front of their friends and family. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farhan's cousin Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidhwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. The couple also announced their marriage on social media and made our hearts flutter with their breathtaking.

